‘Shrinking retail space’: Amica wants taller Bronte seniors residence

A little over two years ago, Amica got town permission to build a four-storey seniors' residence in Bronte Village.

The company hasn't yet put a shovel in the ground, but it now wants to add two additional storeys to its building.

The request would bump the number of units proposed for 2370 Lakeshore Road to 159 from the previously approved 113 units.

But with the plan providing only 467 square metres of ground floor retail space in the prime downtown Bronte location, town councillors and the local residents association are concerned with the area's dwindling retail space.

"Retail space is shrinking as new developments wipe out our existing retail space," warned Harry Shea, president of the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA), during the June 12 meeting of the town's planning and development council.

While the BVRA supports Amica's application, Shea urged town councillors to encourage a vibrant public retail presence as part of the streetscape.

That message wasn't lost on Ward 1 councillor Sean O'Meara, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to find out how much of the ground floor retail space would be open to the public and how much would be reserved for Amica residents.

When that information wasn't forthcoming from Amica's planning consultant, O'Meara directed town staff to find out the answer before providing a final recommendation on whether council should approve the taller building.

O'Meara also questioned how the building's design would contribute to the streetscape.

"From the pictures, I'm seeing, the look and feel on the main street area is that of residential," he said.

"Although it may be commercial, it doesn't look like that. It looks like a continuous flow of residential. So, what can we do to make a visible urban delineation between residential up top and commercial down below?"

The ever-present question of parking was also raised.

While 12 underground public parking spaces are planned for retail visitors, Ward 1 councillor Jonathan McNeice wants reassurance that the public will know those spots exist and can easily access them.

And while the new application increases planned parking to 65 spaces from 51, that still effectively reduces the spots per resident, noted O'Meara.

Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall also questioned whether the planned parking would be sufficient for families visiting seniors living in the home.

But the expanded residence earned the support of resident Robert Mark.

Mark, who lives at Ennisclare on the Lake, told council that the extra floors would provide needed senior housing in the walkable lakefront community.

"Oakville's population, and especially Bronte's, is aging rapidly, and there is already an acute shortage of dedicated health care professionals for seniors, including doctors, registered nurses and experts certified in dementia care," he said.

"I believe an Amica facility will bring in additional staff to fill some of this unmet need."

A final decision on Amica's official plan and zoning bylaw amendment applications will be made at a future town council meeting.