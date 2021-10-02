Andrew Boys appointed Oakville's Deputy Fire Chief of Training and Emergency Management

× Expand Town of Oakville

Andrew Boys has been appointed Deputy Fire Chief of Training and Emergency Management for the Oakville Fire department. He began his new role earlier this week on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Boys will oversee training and emergency management within the department and assist in implementing the new Fire Master Plan. He has experience in technology initiatives with large communications organizations and will also be instrumental in training and stakeholder engagement to advance the fire department’s strategic digital enhancements.

"Andrew Boys’ involvement in all aspects of fire and emergency services will be a great asset to our amazing team," said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. "He is a forward thinking, strategic leader that is committed to supporting our team’s work in continuous growth and overall excellence."

Boys has more than 20 years of strategic leadership experience in the fire service, emergency management, and training. Most recently, he held the position of Divisional Chief - Fire Training with the City of Brampton and led the overall strategy for training and development of fire and emergency services staff.

Boys also held the position of Division Chief - Fire Communications with the City of Brampton, helped develop the fire communications dispatch services for Peel Region and also worked with the Emergency Management division for the City of Brampton towards program development and training to ensure annual compliance with the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management (OFMEM) requirements.

Prior to working with the City of Brampton, Boys held a number of positions at the Town of Caledon and was one of the original committee members assigned to the Large Urban 12 Fire Services Deputy Chiefs working group with a depth of knowledge for training and professional standards program development. He has completed a number of OFMEM certifications and is also an approved provincial evaluator for Academic Standards and Evaluations.

Fire and rescue services in Oakville are delivered by more than 240 full-time personnel. The Oakville Fire department is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure the safety of Oakville residents and visitors. The Oakville Fire department operates from nine station locations as well as the Oakville Training Campus for Emergency Excellence.

For more information about fire services, visit the Town of Oakville's Fire Department page.