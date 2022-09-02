"Knock harder": Oakville's star MP Anita Anand offers personal reflections at Liberal barbecue

× Expand Anita Anand

In 2019, Anita Anand says she was told that she wouldn’t be able to get elected as a visible minority woman in Oakville.

Three years, two election victories and two cabinet posts later, that suggestion seems vaguely preposterous.

In what can only be described as a meteoric rise up the political ladder, Anand has skyrocketed from political rookie to the top ranks of government.

In February, the former law professor who now serves as Canada’s minister of national defence was ranked fifth on Maclean’s magazine’s 2022 Power Ranking.

And last month, the magazine identified her as “the Trudeau government’s all-round fixer,” adding her to a list of potential contenders to eventually succeed the prime minister.

Unforeseeable political crises – first the pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – undoubtedly provided opportunities for Anand to show off the calm competence that has come to mark her public image.

Still, she told a room of Liberal supporters on Monday night that she had “no idea this was possible” three years ago.

At an end-of-summer Liberal barbecue held at the Oakville Power Boat Club this week, Anand offered the usual recounting of her government’s political efforts.

But she also offered a small personal peek behind her usual quietly professional demeanour.

Wearing the same red dress and standing at the same podium where she first announced her intent to seek Oakville’s federal Liberal nomination in April 2019, Anand said she can still recall how very nervous she was.

Kim Arnott

After winning the nomination over political veteran Kevin Flynn – and then the election that some told her she couldn’t win – Anand was appointed minister of public services and procurement in the fall of 2019.

She shared the story of a longstanding cabinet minister who warned her not to expect media or public attention from her typically low-key, behind-the-scenes ministry.

Of course, when the COVID-19 crisis hit a few months later, Anand and her global search for protective equipment and vaccines were quickly thrust into the public spotlight.

“The road has been full of surprises,” she admitted.

When a young woman of colour asked for her advice on “how to become like you one day,” Anand reflected on dealing with the lack of confidence she faced from some in 2019.

“If you believe in yourself and that you have something to give, there is a path forward,” Anand said, urging the young woman to be ambitious and follow her instincts, even in the face of doubt.

Incremental steps toward a goal can make all the difference, she added. “Three years ago, I had no idea this was possible.”

Anand told the crowd that some of her determination comes from the support of her husband, John Knowlton. When she doubted herself or struggled to knock on another door, she said he was there to drive her around and give her the push she needed.

“Sometimes he’d roll down the window and shout, ‘knock harder,’” she said, to laughter from the room.

Political anger in Canada

With the recent harassment of deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland in the news, Anand said she is grateful for the respectful behaviour she saw in Oakville during last year’s federal election and continues to see.

“Nobody threw rocks at me, and nobody yelled obscenities at me,” she said. “That, to me, exemplifies Oakville.”

While admitting she is worried about an upcoming trip to Calgary, Anand said she tries to moderate the country’s political tensions by avoiding inflammatory or overly self-congratulatory language.

“I hope we can get to a place that’s a bit more calm,” she said.

“It is the sense of community and dedication and responsibility that Oakville residents show to their neighbours that keeps me going.”