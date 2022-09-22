Annual shredding fundraiser this Saturday

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Regional Police Headquarters

Protect yourself from identity theft by shredding all your paperwork professionally, while supporting a local charity!

Crime Stoppers of Halton, in partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, is hosting another Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Halton Regional Police Headquarters, 2485 North Service Road West in Oakville.

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Residents and business owners can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that delivers safety and awareness programs in Halton, collects anonymous tips for known crimes, and celebrates the diversity of Halton by attending numerous events throughout the region.

Michael Skopek, President, Blue-Pencil Information Management said that he and Blue-Pencil are proud to partner with Crime Stoppers of Halton to help give back to the community.

"Blue-Pencil Information Management specializes in increasing awareness and security of information for both businesses and individuals alike to help prevent identity theft and corporate espionage. Much like Crime Stoppers helps to secure our community safety, Blue-Pencil helps secure your valuable information," Skopek said.

"We couldn’t be happier to assist Crime Stoppers with this community initiative to securely dispose of sensitive documents, while helping raise funds and awareness in Halton Region."