Approved HDSB and HCDSB 2023-2024 School Calendar

× Expand Unsplash back to school

As parents and children look forward to the beginning of the new school year, here is the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) approved calendar for the upcoming 2023/24 school year.

The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students, as well as school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

HDSB & HCDSB school schedules

Monday, September 4, 2023: Labour Day

Tuesday, September 5, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Wednesday, September 6, 2023: First day of instruction for all students

Friday, October 6, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, October 9, 2023: Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 24, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Winter Break from Monday, December 25, 2023, through to Friday, January 5, 2024

Monday, January 22, 2024: PA Day (Elementary)

Thursday, January 25, 2024 to Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Secondary Semester 1 - Exams

Friday, February 2, 2024: PA Day (Secondary)

Friday, February 16, 2024: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, February 19, 2024: Family Day

March Break 2024 from Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15,

Friday, March 29, 2024: Good Friday

Monday, April 1, 2024: Easter Monday

Monday, April 22, 2024: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, May 20, 2024: Victoria Day

Monday, June 3, 2024: PA Day (Elementary)

Thursday, June 20, 2024 to Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Secondary Semester 2 - Exams

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Last day of instruction for secondary students

Friday, June 28, 2024: Last day of instruction for elementary students / PA Day (Secondary)

*Please refer to the 2023-2024 School Year Calendar webpage on the HDSB website (hdsb.ca) for a listing of dates and the HCDSB has a similar webpage.