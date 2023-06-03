Thieves steal rims and tires from auto body shop

× Expand Openstreetmap Equestrian Court

Sometime between March 15 and April, thieves targeted Adrena Garage on Equestrian Court, near Fourth Line and North Service Road.

They stole several rims and tires.

Although the total value of the stolen items has not been disclosed, it is classified as theft over $5,000.

An investigation into these thefts is still ongoing.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).