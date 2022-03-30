Armed car jacking in Oakville

On March 30, 2022, at 3:00 a.m., Halton Regional Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking and shooting in the area of Bridge Rd and Lees Lane in the Town of Oakville.

They sent out a request for the community to avoid the area as they began the hunt for suspects.

The investigation has determined that the suspects approached the victim while he was in his garage.

The suspects assaulted the victim and stole the keys to the vehicle.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and fired several rounds toward the residence.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators believe the victim was followed home by the suspects and targeted for his vehicle.

At 4:50 AM, Halton Police communicated; they believe that the victim was targeted for their vehicle, a blue 2017 Audi RS7 with the licence plate CPYH544.

HRPS

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you observe the vehicle or suspects, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: male, black, early 20s, 5’10” tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants

Suspect 2: male, black, early 20s, 5’10” tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants

Suspect 3: male, black

Suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured Porsche SUV and the stolen Audi RS7. They were last seen travelling northbound on Lees Lane from Bridge Road. No arrests have been made at this time.

Area residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the morning.

Police are appealing to the public for CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Bridge Rd and Lees Lane between 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.