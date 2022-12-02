Man robbed at gunpoint while out for a walk on a trail

× Expand Openstreetmap Indian Ridge Trail

A man was out for a walk along Indian Ridge Trail, in the Parkridge Crescent area, in Oakville when he was robbed.

The robber approached him, pulled out a handgun, and held it to his chest. He was then demanded to surrender his wallet.

The man removed cash from his wallet and handed it over to the robber, who took the money and ran.

No injuries were reported.

The robber was a thin man around the age of 20-25, and 5’8” or 5’9” in height.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.