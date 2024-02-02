51-year-old man arrested in connection to southeast Oakville break-in spree

× Expand Oakville News HaltonPoliceCruiser

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) have arrested a 51-year-old man from North York in connection to a spree of residential break-and-enters that occurred in southeast Oakville throughout Jan. 5 - 13. Police believe the suspect is a member of a larger organized crime group and are seeking additional suspects.

Southeast Oakville has been a key target for organized crime and as of lately it's become a significant cause for concern.

From Jan. 5 - 13, the area saw an infestation of 14 homes broken into, which can be seen reflected on the crime map below:

According to Halton Police, the suspects primarily target "luxury homes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m." They gained entry by smashing rear patio glass doors and stole jewelry, cash and other valuables.

On January 16, Toronto Police officers intervened in a similar style break-in while it was in progress, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects.

Halton Police say they were able to link the suspect to multiple break-ins in Oakville.

Paata Porchkhidze (51) of North York has been charged with the following:

Break and Entering to Commit (5 counts)

Disguise with Intent (2 counts)

According to Halton Police, "Investigators believe the accused to be part of an organized group committing break and enters across the GTA and is seeking additional suspects."

Ward 3 councillors said in a letter to their community members from Jan. 15, “Over the past 10 days our community has experienced a large number of break-and-enters on top of the car thefts. As residents ourselves, we deeply appreciate the anxiety of hearing of a neighbour being broken in too and all of us are worried whose home or car will be next.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.