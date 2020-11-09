Arrests made after armed robbery at Oakville's Sandman Hotel

​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a quick pair of arrests after an armed robbery outside of a hotel in Oakville, Ontario.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 4:00 am, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Sandman Hotel, located at the corner of South Service Road West and Red Oak Blvd. in Oakville, Ontario.

Location of Sandman Hotel in Oakville, Ontario

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The victims explained that while they were standing outside of the hotel, they were robbed at gun point by a man and women in their 20's. The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were stopped and arrested a short time later by HRPS officers. A loaded handgun was located inside the suspect's vehicle, and is currently being held as possible evidence.

25 year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with the following:

Robbery with a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Carless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tampering with the serial number

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Pointing a firearm

20 year-old woman from Thornhill has been charged with the following:

Robbery with a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Carless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tampering with the serial number

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.