Seized Handgun.jpg

Arrests made after armed robbery at Oakville's Sandman Hotel

​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a quick pair of arrests after an armed robbery outside of a hotel in Oakville, Ontario.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 4:00 am, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Sandman Hotel, located at the corner of South Service Road West and Red Oak Blvd. in Oakville, Ontario.

Location of Sandman Hotel in Oakville, Ontario

The victims explained that while they were standing outside of the hotel, they were robbed at gun point by a man and women in their 20's. The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were stopped and arrested a short time later by HRPS officers.  A loaded handgun was located inside the suspect's vehicle, and is currently being held as possible evidence. 

25 year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with the following:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Carless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Tampering with the serial number
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Pointing a firearm

20 year-old woman from Thornhill has been charged with the following:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Carless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Tampering with the serial number
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.  "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

