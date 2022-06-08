Arrests made after Oakville pharmacy robbery

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made four arrests in connection to a robbery that took place at a pharmacy on Speers Road in Oakville at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Police say the suspects "entered the pharmacy, jumped the counter and took narcotics from the safe before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle."

A short time later, HRPS officers "located and arrested four suspects leaving a restaurant in Mississauga." At the time of the arrest officers located several large bottles of narcotics and a loaded Glock 40 calibre handgun (as seen above.)

The four suspects arrested by HRPS officers are described below.

A 21-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

A 22-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

An 18-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of Prohibited Device

Weapons Dangerous

Carry Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Unauthorized

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Breach Firearm Regulations

Careless Use of Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

A 19-year-old male suspect of Mississauga has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Three of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing. One accused was released from custody on an undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note the presumption of innocence: individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law. For this reason, Oakville News does not publish the names of arrested suspects. Names can be found on the Halton Police website.