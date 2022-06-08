Arrests made after Oakville pharmacy robbery

Halton Regional Police Service
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made four arrests in connection to a robbery that took place at a pharmacy on Speers Road in Oakville at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Police say the suspects "entered the pharmacy, jumped the counter and took narcotics from the safe before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle."
A short time later, HRPS officers "located and arrested four suspects leaving a restaurant in Mississauga." At the time of the arrest officers located several large bottles of narcotics and a loaded Glock 40 calibre handgun (as seen above.)
The four suspects arrested by HRPS officers are described below.
A 21-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
A 22-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
An 18-year-old male suspect of Brampton has been charged with:
- Possession of Prohibited Device
- Weapons Dangerous
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Unauthorized
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Breach Firearm Regulations
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
A 19-year-old male suspect of Mississauga has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
Three of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing. One accused was released from custody on an undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Please note the presumption of innocence: individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law. For this reason, Oakville News does not publish the names of arrested suspects. Names can be found on the Halton Police website.