Arrests Made in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Three residents of Quebec were arrested in Oakville yesterday. They're being charged with a combined 12 counts of theft after the discovery of several believed to be stolen catalytic converters found in the vehicle they were travelling in.

On September 23, 2020 at approximately 1:35 am, an alert member of the public interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of Speers Road and Third Line.

Members of the Halton Regional Police Service conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and several stolen catalytic converters were recovered. Investigation determined that the trio had targeted several vehicles parked along Speers Road prior to being discovered.

The first suspect (male, 45) of Quebec was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Theft Under $5000 (4 counts)

The second suspect (female, 37) of Quebec was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Theft Under $5000 (4 counts)

The third suspect (male, 44) of Quebec was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Theft Under $5000 (4 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation

All three suspects are being held for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe the arrested parties are responsible for numerous catalytic converter thefts during the months of August and September in Southern Ontario and additional charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Arkadiusz Olejarski of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2273.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

