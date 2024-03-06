Arson and vandalism under investigation at Halton school

× Expand Halton Police

A public school in Milton is facing serious damages after fires broke out early Sunday morning and graffiti was found on portables.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is currently investigating an incident at Bruce Trail Public School in Milton. On March 3, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Milton Fire Services responded to reports of smoke emanating from a portable classroom at the elementary school.

Upon arrival, emergency services discovered not only a fire in one portable but also a smaller fire in another.

Both fires were extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires was determined to be deliberate, with books and papers deliberately ignited in each of the portables.

In addition to the arson, hateful graffiti targeting the 2SLGTBQI+ community and pro-Palestinian messages were found on the walls of the portables.

The damage incurred is significant, the Halton District School Board informed authorities that one of the portables will need to be replaced.

Halton Police is investigating these as arsons and is seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.