Assault & break and enter in College Park

​On Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, at approximately 8:30 pm, Halton Regional Police responded a call from community of College Park (North Service Road and Churchill Avenue) in Oakville, Ontario for a report that individuals attempted to force their way into a residence.

This is intersection is just west of Oakville Place.

The suspects were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the residence and police believe this to be a targeted incident.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: male, black, unknown age. Wearing a black face covering.

Suspect 2: male, black, unknown age. Wearing a white face covering.

The victim sustained a minor injury during an altercation with the suspects.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for dash cam or home or business surveillance video from the area of North Service Road, between Trafalgar Road and Sixth Line between 8:15 pm. and 8:45 pm.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.