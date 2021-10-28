Assault in Oakville leads to one arrest

Halton Police arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an assault in Oakville on Oct. 28, 2021.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a report of an assault in Newcastle Crescent and Pine Glen Road area in Oakville at about 2:30 am on Thursday. According to HRPS, the victim went to the accused’s residence just before 10:00 pm on Oct. 27, 2021. The police also confirmed that the accused and the victim are known to each other. After reaching the residence, an altercation ensued between the both. As per the allegation, the accused ‘repeatedly punched the victim, and struck him with a baseball bat.’ The victim received serious injuries and left the house. He later attended a hospital treatment.

Based on the report, HRPS officers attended the crime scene and arrested the 51-year-old suspect. His charges are pending.

The police request anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.