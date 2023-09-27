Assault on off-duty Halton Regional Police Service officers in Ottawa

× Expand Photo credit: Onasill ~ Bill Badzo - Foter - CC BY-NC-SA Parliament Buildings Ottawa

In a press release on September 25, the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigation Section announced that a man had been charged following an assault on early Sunday morning, September 24.

The incident took place in the ByWard Market area on York Street, where two off-duty Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers were the victims.

ByWard Market is a vibrant and historic neighbourhood located in the heart of downtown Ottawa, near the Parliament buildings. It is one of the city's oldest and most popular destinations for locals and tourists alike.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of an assault on York Street. Upon arrival, they found two injured men and immediately transported them to a local hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries.

The victims, who were off-duty officers, were not wearing any identifiers indicating their profession at the time of the incident.

The Ottawa Police Service has charged Mikkhul Milord, a 25-year-old resident of Ottawa, with two counts of aggravated assault. Milord is scheduled to appear in court later today. However, the investigation is ongoing, and further suspects may be identified, leading to additional criminal charges.

Chief of Police, Stephen Tanner, expressed shock at the violent and unprovoked attack on the off-duty officers. He emphasized that the officers were in Ottawa to honour fallen officers across the country and called the assault cowardly.

Chief of Police Tanner thanked the Ottawa Police Service for their support and investigative efforts and expressed "optimism that all those responsible for the assault would be identified and brought before the criminal justice system in due course."

Tanner also expressed gratitude to the Ottawa Paramedic Service and the hospital staff for their exemplary care of the injured officers. He stated that both officers were expected to make a swift and complete recovery.