Carjackers leave empty-handed after driver flees with key

× Expand Openstreetmap Wisteria Way and Violet Gardens

Past midnight, around 1 a.m., on Sunday, May 7, a woman was heading westbound on Highway 407, in her Range Rover, when she noticed that she was being tailed by an SUV.

She took the Neyagawa Boulevard exit, and so did the SUV behind her.

The suspect vehicle then flashed high beams at the woman’s vehicle which led her to stop at Wisteria Way and Violet Gardens.

Two men then left the SUV and approached her Range Rover with their guns drawn. They demanded that she get out of her vehicle.

The woman left her vehicle and ran towards a nearby residence.

The two suspects then got into the Range Rover only to realize that the woman took the vehicle's key fob with her. Unable to drive away with her vehicle, the men got back into their SUV and fled the scene.

The suspects were both white males and around 20-years-old; they wore black jackets and black face masks.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).