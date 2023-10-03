Wielding a knife and hammer - two men attempt Oakville pharmacy robbery

× Expand Openstreetmap Shoppers Drug Mart on Cornwall Road.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are currently investigating an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville.

On the evening of Monday, October 2, at approximately 8:20 p.m., two male suspects armed with a knife and a hammer entered a Shoppers Drug Mart located on Cornwall Road by Trafalgar Road in Old Oakville.

The suspects proceeded to the rear of the pharmacy and demanded that the staff open the safe where narcotics are stored.

However, the staff informed the suspects that the safe was equipped with a time-delay mechanism, preventing immediate access. Consequently, the robbery attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspects hastily fled the pharmacy while the safe remained locked.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5' 6" tall, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a black face mask. He was armed with a knife. The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'10" tall, also wearing dark clothing and a black face mask. He was armed with a hammer.

Both suspects managed to escape the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

It should be noted that, as of last March, the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) has mandated the use of time-delayed safes in all community pharmacies to secure narcotics. This crucial safety measure aims to deter robbery attempts and protect the well-being of pharmacy staff and the general public. (Additional information regarding this mandate can be found on the OCP website here.)

The 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau at 905-825-4777 extension 2216.

Furthermore, individuals can also provide tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers, a community-driven organization dedicated to crime prevention. To submit anonymous tips, contact Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.