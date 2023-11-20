Attempted robbery at Oakville Place prevented by eyeglass store employee

× Expand Openstreetmap Oakville Place

Criminals in Oakville don’t limit themselves to stealing vehicles and breaking into homes. Shop break-ins recently have prevailed across town and it’s something frontline workers have had to take measures to protect themselves from.

Last Friday, on Nov. 17, four suspects attempted to rob the store Eyeconcept in Oakville Place mall. Around 6:10 p.m. the suspects approached the front of the store and began trying to open the locked doors.

When they failed to gain entry, they demanded that a store employee open the door for them. The employee refused and pressed the alarm, causing the suspects to flee the scene.

Halton Police confirmed that nothing was stolen and no injuries or weapons were reported.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.