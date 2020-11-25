Attempted Robbery of Oakville Woman: Police Seek Witness Info

× Expand Halton Police Vehicle

​On November 24, 2020, at approximately 3:05 pm, a female victim returned to her parked vehicle after shopping in the area of the Rio Centre Shopping Mall located at 478 Dundas Street West, Oakville. (The plaza is at located at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Neyagawa Boulevard.)

Upon the victim attempting to enter her vehicle, an unknown male approached her. The male suspect produced a knife and grabbed the victim's purse. A struggle ensued and the suspect fled the area. The victim was able to recover her belongings. No physical injuries were sustained by the victim as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as: Male, brown skin, approximately 5' 7" tall, average build, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask. It is believed the suspect fled in a black SUV, possibly a Honda.

It was reported that multiple citizens may have witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, witnessed this incident, or has dash camera footage of the area at the time noted above is asked to contact the 2 District Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

​Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.