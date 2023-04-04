Man arrested for auto theft in Oakville; found with guns and drugs

× Expand HRPS Hyde Park Gate and Dundas St W, where the suspect was arrested

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man after a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Monday, Apr. 3, investigators from HRPS’ 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau kept their eye on a 2018 Audi S5 near Hyde Park Gate and Dundas Street West in Oakville.

It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Investigators also noticed that it had been re-vinned. According to the HRPS, “a re-vinned vehicle is a stolen vehicle that has a fraudulently fabricated VIN attached to it, making it appear as though the vehicle is not actually stolen when queried.”

At around 8 p.m., as the male suspect was returning to the vehicle, he was arrested.

HRPS' seizure

HRPS officers searched the vehicle and seized the following:

Glock handgun and full magazine

Approximately 22 grams of cocaine

Approximately 34 grams of fentanyl

269 grams of cannabis

227 Percocet pills

Approximately $10,000 in cash

30-year-old Jerome Swaby, from Brantford, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Careless Use of a Firearm

Weapons Dangerous

Possession of a Firearm Knowing it’s Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Altered

Operation While Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

Swaby was already on an Undertaking for his offences in Toronto.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.