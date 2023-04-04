Man arrested for auto theft in Oakville; found with guns and drugs

HRPS
Hyde Park Gate and Dundas St W, where the suspect was arrested
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man after a stolen vehicle investigation.
On Monday, Apr. 3, investigators from HRPS’ 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau kept their eye on a 2018 Audi S5 near Hyde Park Gate and Dundas Street West in Oakville.
It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Investigators also noticed that it had been re-vinned. According to the HRPS, “a re-vinned vehicle is a stolen vehicle that has a fraudulently fabricated VIN attached to it, making it appear as though the vehicle is not actually stolen when queried.”
At around 8 p.m., as the male suspect was returning to the vehicle, he was arrested.
HRPS officers searched the vehicle and seized the following:
- Glock handgun and full magazine
- Approximately 22 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 34 grams of fentanyl
- 269 grams of cannabis
- 227 Percocet pills
- Approximately $10,000 in cash
30-year-old Jerome Swaby, from Brantford, was charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Weapons Dangerous
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing it’s Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Altered
- Operation While Prohibited
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
- Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
Swaby was already on an Undertaking for his offences in Toronto.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.