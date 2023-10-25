‘Auto theft an epidemic’: Town council calls for action

× Expand Chuttersnap on Unsplash

With auto thefts up 22% in Oakville this year, town councillors have thrown their support behind a call for more action to combat the problem.

Council unanimously supported a resolution recently issued by Ontario’s Big City Mayors.

It urges the federal government to increase inspection of shipping containers being used to export stolen vehicles, as well as to require the car manufacturers to include theft-deterrent technologies in all new vehicle models in Canada.

Councillors are also asking the province to require that a certified mechanic do a physical VIN inspection during the safety inspection required for a vehicle transfer.

"Auto theft has become an epidemic in this country," said Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll, who also serves as chair of the Halton Police Board. "It is affecting us in a massively impactful way."

In 2023, 1,084 cars have been stolen in Oakville, said Knoll. That follows an 18% jump in thefts recorded in 2022.

He added that the American government uses x-ray technology to inspect the contents of shipping containers to reduce auto thefts and other crimes.

"There’s a lot of people to point fingers at but the most glaring hole in the system is the compete failure of the federal government to properly inspect shipments out of the country through the Port of Montreal," added Mayor Rob Burton.

"So, if the crooks can get the container with your car in it to Montreal, it’s gone. We've got to have the federal government do its job."

