Halton police announce additional charges in auto theft investigation

Halton police (HRPS) have announced an update in an auto theft investigation from earlier this year. In February, two men from Mississauga - 38-year-old Suleiman Alhamarneh and 27-year-old Amro Alkiswani - were found to be trafficking stolen vehicles to the city of Dubai, in the UAE, out of a warehouse in Burlington.

The pair was arrested and charged with more than 30 offences.

Now, investigators are revealing that another suspect, named Mohamed Sous, is believed to have fled the country. This suspect, a 47-year-old man from Etobicoke, is wanted for 21 counts of use a forged document.

Also, Alhamarneh is now being charged with fraud over $5000 as well.

This investigation has led to the recovery of 45 stolen vehicles valued at approximately 3 million dollars over the span of six months.

There are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install and on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate these occurrences. Crime prevention is a shared responsibility.

Please call 9-1-1 if you witness a crime in progress or if you see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.