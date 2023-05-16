Auto Theft Prevention Campaign kicks off

× Expand Pexels Map

40% of stolen vehicles are recovered due to the placement of an aftermarket GPS.

So, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has launched a new initiative to fight the rise in auto thefts. Through Project Oxygen, they are encouraging residents to place third-party trackers (like an Apple Air Tag, Tile, Galaxy Smart Tag or Atuvos) inside their vehicles.

The technology in these trackers can relay the location of your vehicle if it’s stolen. When trackers are placed, HRPS is “in a better position to recover the vehicle and make an arrest(s).”

However, an aftermarket tracker is only effective if it’s well-hidden. As long as it’s strategically placed in a hard to reach location, even if the thieves are aware of it, they’ll abandon their effort or, at least, think twice.

According to the HRPS, the following dealerships are offering their help in installing trackers for Oakville residents who own the dealership’s make of vehicle. Note that it is the responsibility of vehicle owners to provide the trackers:

Oakville Toyota (2375 Wyecroft Rd)

Lexus of Oakville (1453 North Service Rd West)

Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (270 Oak Park Blvd)

South Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (175 Wyecroft Rd)

Budds’ Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC (410 South Service Rd)

Budds’ Imported Cars Jaguar Land Rover (227 Wyecroft Rd)

Please contact your dealership directly for more information and to book an appointment.

All in all, HRPS encourages you to consider placing trackers in your vehicles, and follow these other auto theft prevention tips: