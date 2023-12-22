Auto theft spree across Neyagawa Boulevard puts residents on alert

× Expand Halton Police

On the night of Dec. 13 and in the early morning of Dec. 14, Halton Police reported three incidents of auto theft in Oakville, leaving residents on high alert. These include two unsuccessful attempts.

The spree started Wednesday night, Dec. 13, on Robert Brown Boulevard when a Toyota Highlander was stolen overnight from a home in the area.

With a clean theft, the suspects managed to elude any immediate detection. However, the series would quickly continue on Markle Drive when two male suspects attempted to steal a Chevrolet Suburban.

The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene but this would not mark the end of the night for auto theft in the area. Thirty minutes later on Elderwood Trail, around the corner from the last attempt, a homeowner heard someone outside and called 911.

The suspects smashed the window of the homeowner's Jeep but were unable to steal it, fleeing the scene before police could arrive.

It is unclear at this time whether or not these incidents are linked but police are investigating and asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

These incidents come just 14 days after Halton Police arrested two 25-year-old suspects from Quebec who attempted to steal a vehicle in Georgetown but were unsuccessful.

According to Halton Police, "When the resident opened the door to his home, the suspect ran to a waiting Mercedes sedan and fled the scene. The resident immediately contacted police and gave officers a description of the vehicle and suspects."

Those suspects were caught by police and found to be in possession of multiple break-in instruments including an Automobile Master Key which is used to amplify the signal of a car key to start the vehicle and programme new keys.

With the auto theft epidemic advancing so rampantly, some communities in Ontario have even taken it upon themselves to hire private patrol services. It’s a glimpse into the reality of public safety in Ontario and the lengths some are willing to go to keep safe.

Upon the arrest of those two suspects in Georgetown, the Halton Police outlined the following precautions for car owners: