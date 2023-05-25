Auto theft trend revealed - here's how to protect yourself

by

If your car keys are hanging by your front door, you may want to think of a different place to store them, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS), after its investigations show car thieves in Oakville are following a pattern.  

Since May 19, six high-end vehicles have been stolen in Oakville using similar techniques. The thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles parked in residential driveways and gained access to the cars by using keys left by the unlocked front door. In one case, the thieves did break a window to gain access to the house and steal the key.   

These thefts have been non-violent and occur overnight or early morning in Oakville. However, they are not confined to specific neighbourhoods. 

Safety Tips

  • Make sure all access points to your home are locked.
  • If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or out of sight.
  • Do not confront someone breaking into your home; call the police immediately.
  • Consider installing an after-market tracking device for your vehicle.
  • Report suspicious activity (thieves often scout homes and vehicles in advance).

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.