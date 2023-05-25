Auto theft trend revealed - here's how to protect yourself

× Expand Chuttersnap on Unsplash

If your car keys are hanging by your front door, you may want to think of a different place to store them, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS), after its investigations show car thieves in Oakville are following a pattern.

Since May 19, six high-end vehicles have been stolen in Oakville using similar techniques. The thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles parked in residential driveways and gained access to the cars by using keys left by the unlocked front door. In one case, the thieves did break a window to gain access to the house and steal the key.

These thefts have been non-violent and occur overnight or early morning in Oakville. However, they are not confined to specific neighbourhoods.

Safety Tips

Make sure all access points to your home are locked.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or out of sight.

Do not confront someone breaking into your home; call the police immediately.

Consider installing an after-market tracking device for your vehicle.

Report suspicious activity (thieves often scout homes and vehicles in advance).

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.