Auto theft trend revealed - here's how to protect yourself

If your car keys are hanging by your front door, you may want to think of a different place to store them, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS), after its investigations show car thieves in Oakville are following a pattern.
Since May 19, six high-end vehicles have been stolen in Oakville using similar techniques. The thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles parked in residential driveways and gained access to the cars by using keys left by the unlocked front door. In one case, the thieves did break a window to gain access to the house and steal the key.
These thefts have been non-violent and occur overnight or early morning in Oakville. However, they are not confined to specific neighbourhoods.
Safety Tips
- Make sure all access points to your home are locked.
- If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or out of sight.
- Do not confront someone breaking into your home; call the police immediately.
- Consider installing an after-market tracking device for your vehicle.
- Report suspicious activity (thieves often scout homes and vehicles in advance).
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.