Oakville kids mark their first day back to school

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) welcomed close to 66,000 students back to school today, ranging from kindergarten to grade 12. It was their first day of in-person and remote learning classes for the 2022/23 school year.

In the HDSB alone, over 4,000 elementary and secondary school teachers and over 2,500 non-teaching and support staff have been hard at work "outfitting classrooms, cleaning buildings and organizing schedules" to prepare for a productive, engaging and fulfilling school year.

Curtis Ennis, the Director of Education for the Halton District School Board, believes the start of this school year is "full of optimism and hope to provide a learning environment where each student experiences a sense of belonging, care and community."

"All our schools are ready and eager to provide students with an exceptional educational experience that honours their unique and collective identities so we can continue to learn, grow and inspire, together." - Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board

The simple joy and anxiety of returning back to school was robbed from Kacper, a grade 11 student in Oakville Trafalgar High School, as he never got to experience a proper back-to-school day in high school due to the pandemic.

"It sounds kind of silly but I just never had a first day back in school like this…not a proper one, at least. And it, honestly, bothered me a bit. But, today, I got to feel what it’s like. It just feels good, you know. It’s the small things [that matter]." - Kacper, grade 11 student

Kacy, an elementary student at Maple Grove Public School, was eager to "sit with [her] friends in class and meet [her] new teachers. I want to make new friends too."

Her mom, standing beside her, was quick to add that the atmosphere "just feels different. No masks. It really feels back to normal."

"It’s a clear difference without all the restrictions; the kids are over the moon! It feels like an alternate universe or something. [laughs]” - Mom of elementary school student Kacy.

The HDSB understands the importance of positive mental health as students embark on a new school year. Mental health and well-being videos for parents/guardians were released in August to support student mental health, belonging and connectedness ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This area of focus continues to be a high priority for the Halton District School Board.

Parents/guardians can visit the new HDSB Welcome to a New School Year webpage for helpful tips and resources to make the beginning of a new school year as smooth as possible. A similar webpage for the HCDSB's Return to School is available here too.