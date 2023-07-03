Three men break into backyard and throw furniture into pool

× Expand Openstreetmap Mariposa Road home

Around 2 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, in the overnight hours, three men broke into the backyard of a home, on Mariposa Road and Woodcrest Drive. Halton police believe it’s likely that the trio came in from a trail behind the house.

The three men then threw all the backyard furniture into the pool. The pool liner and some of the furniture were damaged, as a result.

The cost of the damage to property exceeds $5,000.

No arrests have been made yet.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).