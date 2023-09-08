× Expand Openstreetmap National Bank

Halton Police (HRPS) are investigating a bank robbery that took place earlier this week.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, HRPS officers received a call about a robbery at National Bank on Sheridan Garden Drive.

20 minutes later, they received another call about a robbery at a National Bank in Burlington.

It is likely that these two robberies were connected.

HRPS is investigating, and there is no word on suspect(s). According to Constable Ryan Anderson, HRPS’ Media Relations officer, they’re waiting for detectives to provide an update before revealing further details to the public.