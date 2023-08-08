Film.ca Cinemas asks for 'Barbie Heist' thief to return stolen movie posters

× 1 of 3 Expand Film.ca Barbie Heist × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

“We don’t want to be Ken-emies,” says film.ca Cinemas as they ask for a thief to return stolen movie posters.

During the overnight hours on Sunday, Aug. 6, around 3:30 a.m., a man showed up to the movie theatre, on 171 Speers Road, in a black hatchback. He then walked over to the entrance and removed movie posters from their frames one-by-one.

The theft, branded “Barbie Heist” by those at film.ca, saw all movie posters removed except the one for Oppenheimer.

The movie theatre released footage of the theft recently, in the style of a trailer with a voiceover, asking for the thief to return the posters.

× 🚨 The World Premiere of "Barbie Heist"!



It seems we've got a not-so-sneaky art admirer. This poster pilferer must've mistaken them for artwork they could take home! We're flattered, kind of...but hey, remember, the movies are meant to be watched here, not on your wall at… pic.twitter.com/u1aPZ5W5ic — Film.Ca Cinemas (@FilmCaCinemas) August 7, 2023

“In a surprising twist of events, the Barbie thief opts not to steal Oppenheimer, despite Christopher Nolan setting off real explosives instead of using computer generated imagery … this was still not enough to impress the Barbie thief to steal the Oppenheimer poster.” - Narrator of the trailer

A report of the theft hasn’t been filed with Halton police and it appears that the theatre won’t press charges; “if you could kindly return the posters, that would be more than Kenough.”

The suspect was wearing a white hoodie and green Crocs. He was driving a black hatchback.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).