Binding arbitration: Key provision in tentative OSSTF agreement with Ontario

× Expand Phil Roeder - Foter - CC BY High School Lockers

In a major step towards ensuring uninterrupted education for Ontario students, the provincial government has reached a tentative four-year agreement with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF). The agreement, if ratified by the union's members, will provide a process that keeps students in class and free from the threat of teacher strikes. This commitment reflects the government's determination to prioritize the fundamental skills of reading, writing, and math for Ontario families.

A path to stability

Under the terms of the tentative agreement, bargaining will continue without the looming threat of strikes, ensuring stability across the education system. If a collective agreement cannot be reached by October 27, 2023, the parties have agreed to enter binding interest arbitration. This means that a neutral third-party will make binding decisions on any outstanding issues, facilitating a fair resolution.

Potential impact on students

Should the agreement be ratified, students who entered grade nine in an English public high school last September will be guaranteed an uninterrupted high school experience. This security offers peace of mind for students and their families, fostering an environment conducive to effective learning.

Inviting collaboration

To promote consistency and harmony throughout the education system, the government will extend an invitation to all outstanding teacher unions to engage in discussions and potentially enter into similar tentative deals before the start of the school year. This proactive approach seeks to ensure that all students can return to learning with peace and confidence.