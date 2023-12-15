Blame the province for property tax increase, says Oakville councillor

× Expand chuttersnap on Unsplash property taxes

If you find yourself scowling as you dig a bit deeper into your wallet to pay next year’s property tax bill, Allan Elgar wants you to think of Doug Ford’s provincial government.

Elgar – who represents Ward 4 on town and regional council – is on a campaign to direct the blame for property tax increases to the right place.

Town of Oakville Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar

He wants local residents to see how provincial funding shortfalls are translating into higher property taxes.

And then he wants you to pick up the phone to complain to local Oakville MPPs Stephen Crawford and Effie Triantafilopoulos.

Final 2024 budget approvals won’t take place until next week, but it appears Oakville’s residential property taxes will rise by 4.38 per cent.

For the average homeowner, that will amount to nearly $300 more in property taxes next year.

Why? Inflation has driven up costs for most everything. Employees have bargained for healthy annual salary increases. The Halton police department will spend $17.8 million – or nearly 9.5 per cent more – next year.

Read more: Halton Police asks for 9.5 percent budget increase

But Elgar also points to a $31.2 million gap in the regional budget that can be blamed directly on the provincial government.

About half of that money is for health and social service costs – including ambulance and social housing services – that are mandated by the province but not fully funded.

Most of the remainder is the cost of paying for growth-related infrastructure that the region can’t charge to developers.

Elgar says taxpayers don’t realize how much they already need to ante up to cover costs the provincial government should be funding.

“We would have a surplus if the region didn’t have to fund what the province should be funding,” he said.

A report by Halton regional staff predicts the problem could soon get much worse.

In an attempt to quickly increase Ontario’s housing supply, the province has imposed new growth targets on local municipalities.

But at the same time, it has reduced development charges that can be collected to help pay for necessary infrastructure – like water and wastewater services – to allow those new homes to be built.

Regional staff estimate it will cost $3 billion to pay for the infrastructure needed to support the accelerated residential growth planned for Halton by 2031.

But residential development charges will only bring in about $2.1 billion, leaving the region facing a funding gap of $940 million.

More than half of the gap – or $515 million – is needed to pay for water and wastewater infrastructure.

"Municipalities will continue to do their best to deliver services and infrastructure in an efficient and effective way," says the report.

"However, if the amount of the infrastructure costs financed by the development community is limited such that municipalities must finance the majority of critical growth-related infrastructure, it will directly impact affordability for residents through increases in taxes and rates."

The region has prepared an “advocacy” document that it plans to use to encourage the provincial government to address its financial and infrastructure concerns.

But Elgar also wants a simplified document created, so local councillors can share it with residents and encourage them to lobby provincial politicians.

"We’ve got a $940 million problem here, perhaps," he said. "We need masses of people to understand. We’re trying to do things right and it’s getting very hard."

Regional budget finalized; town slated to approve 2024 budget on Dec. 20

Halton regional councillors approved a 2024 budget on Dec. 13, with a regional property tax increase of 5.1 per cent.

Once that is combined with the town’s budget, Oakville property owners are expected to see an overall tax increase of 4.38 per cent.

× Expand Town of Oakville

That amounts to an extra $33.30 in taxes per $100,000 in assessment. The owner of a house assessed at $800,000 would pay an extra $266 in property taxes next year.

The cost of water and wastewater services will also climb by 4.3 per cent this year, while the cost of most town services and programs are slated to increase by between 3 and 4.5 per cent.