Change careers and become a firefighter

If you’re looking to change careers, Blaze Fire Academy is offering educational sessions on firefighting.

The joint initiative is backed by Halton’s fire departments and aims to encourage adults and youth to join the fire service.

The sessions, both virtual and in-person, are immersive and “provide a comprehensive understanding of firefighting, fire prevention, public education, training, dispatch communications, and administration.”

Last Saturday, Jun. 17, an in-person session was held at the Oakville Training Campus for Emergency Excellence on 1144 South Service Road West.

Participants tried their hand at several skills used to fight fire, like - hazardous material response, search and rescue operations, auto extrication rescues, rope rescue, forcible entry procedures, water rescue and more.

Next, a training session for young women aged 15 to 18 will be held on August 9 and 10. 24 spots are open; there will be immersive activities and an information session with post-secondary educational organizations that offer courses in fire services.

The final session of the year, also with 24 spots, will be open to anyone over the age of 15. No prior experience in firefighting is required. Applications will open in October for the November session.

According to Deputy Chief Kalpana Rajgopalan, the Career Change session is "a sneak peek for those who are considering a career move and provides them with an in-depth, immersive experience even though they may or may not have previous experience in the fire services." Fire departments are working towards being more inclusive, and are seeking diversity in skills, experiences and backgrounds.