Thief breaks into construction trailer and steals Bobcat

Sometime over the weekend, a construction trailer in the parking lot of Walmart, at 234 Hays Boulevard, was broken into.

The thief responsible stole a number of tools and a Bobcat.

Bobcats generally cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) isn’t certain how exactly the theft happen but they believe the “window of the trailer was the possible access point.”

There isn’t a description of the suspect(s).

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.