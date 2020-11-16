Body found off Oakville pier

On Saturday, November 14, 2020 Halton Regional Police responded to a call from Town of Oakville Water Air Rescue Force (T.O.W.A.R.F.) regarding a deceased person found floating in Lake Ontario.

The body was discovered at approximately 9:20 AM. It was determined to be male, and was located in the water between Lakeside Park and Tannery Park in Oakville, Ontario.

General area where the body was found.

Halton Regional Police, Oakville Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene. The male was found during a routine TOWARF boat patrol. TOWARF has ended it's boat patrols for the season according to its website.

Halton Regional Police are conducting an investigation into the death, and there is no further information available at this time.