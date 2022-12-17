Series of bomb threats towards Oakville schools likely connected

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Schools in Oakville have been threatened with bombs and violence several times over the last month. It now appears that investigators, from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), believe that the series of threats are connected.

The threats are generally e-mailed and warn of bombs and/or violence.

HRPS reassured residents that, although none have been proven to be credible, the threats aren’t taken lightly; each and every one is investigated and bomb threat protocols are initiated when necessary.

“Investigators believe all these threats to be connected and our officers are working tirelessly with our community partners and other agencies to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion.”

Meanwhile, police security around the schools has been heightened; HRPS stops short of delving into specifics as they want to keep their strategy and formation under wraps.

The most recent set of threats was made last week. This time, a specific school wasn’t targeted, but several. The e-mail’s recipients were warned about the morning of Friday, Dec. 14, but thankfully, the school day was safe.