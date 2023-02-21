Man arrested after break and enter attempt

× Expand Openstreetmap The home on Chartwell Road and Pinewood Ave.

A home on Chartwell Road was broken into at night on Sunday, Feb. 19. Two suspects were observed on CCTV smashing a glass window to enter the residence.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers showed up on scene and saw a suspect run out of the back yard.

A chase ensued and the suspect was taken into custody near Lakeshore Road East and Waterstone Crescent.

Nothing appeared to be stolen during the break-in.

31-year-old Andres Perez Ostos, from Quebec, has been charged with Break and Enter.

He was held for bail.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.