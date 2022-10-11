Teen arrested for series of break-and-enter offences in Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man after conducting an investigation into a series of homes that were broken into.

On October 6, HRPS officers arrested a 19-year-old from Barrie in connection with the crimes.

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

2 District (Oakville) Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Barrie which allowed them to find and possess stolen property from the thefts.

The accused has been charged with multiple offences including:

Breaking, Entering and Committing (three counts)

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft Over $5000

Theft Under $5000 (two counts)

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (three counts)

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Release Order (10 counts)

Breach of Recognizance (five counts)

All the crimes were committed during the month of September. The teen broke into three homes and a number of vehicles in Southeast Oakville; he also stole a pickup truck.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reaching out through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.