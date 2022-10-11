Teen arrested for series of break-and-enter offences in Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man after conducting an investigation into a series of homes that were broken into.
On October 6, HRPS officers arrested a 19-year-old from Barrie in connection with the crimes.
2 District (Oakville) Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Barrie which allowed them to find and possess stolen property from the thefts.
The accused has been charged with multiple offences including:
- Breaking, Entering and Committing (three counts)
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Theft Over $5000
- Theft Under $5000 (two counts)
- Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (three counts)
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000
- Fail to Comply with Release Order (10 counts)
- Breach of Recognizance (five counts)
All the crimes were committed during the month of September. The teen broke into three homes and a number of vehicles in Southeast Oakville; he also stole a pickup truck.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reaching out through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.