Series of break and enter offences leads to arrest

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest after a series of break and enter offences in the Burlington and Oakville area. Last week's arrest is of a Mississauga man who has been charged for crimes in both Oakville and Burlington.

On November 6, 2020, the male suspect (34) of Mississauga was arrested and charged with the following:

Break and Enter – commit indictable offence (2 counts)

Break and Enter – attempt to commit indictable offence

Fail to comply with release order (2 counts)

On October 7, 2020, a residential home in the area of Cornwall Road and Ford Drive in Oakville was entered and jewelry was stolen. There was also an attempt to break into a home in the area of Thomas Alton Boulevard and Tim Dobbie Drive on October 30, 2020. Later that day, there was a separate break and enter in the area of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road in Burlington.

The suspect has been charged in connection with all three offences. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.