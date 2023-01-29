$7K worth of valuables stolen from home

× Expand Openstreetmap Turning Leaf Road, near Great Lakes Blvd and Rebecca St

Sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 26, the glass on the back door to a house on Turning Leaf Road, near Great Lakes Boulevard and Rebecca Street, was smashed open by thieves.

They entered the home and stole jewelry and two watches.

The items lost are valued at approximately $7000.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Watches and jewelry were also stolen from a house on Mulberry Drive, in Clearview, sometime between Jan. 22 and 23. The items lost were worth about $3500.

If you have information to share about any of these incidents, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.