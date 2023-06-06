Rock thrown through window to break into home

× Expand Openstreetmap Burgundy Drive

At around 1:30 a.m. in the early morning on Monday, Jun. 5, residents of a home on Burgundy Drive, in Charnwood, were awoken by a loud sound.

Three men had thrown a rock through a window in order to unlock the door and enter the home. These suspects were seen around the residents’ vehicle, parked in the driveway, before leaving.

The three of them fled the scene in a sedan.

Nothing was stolen. There were also no injuries or confrontations with the homeowners.

Halton police (HRPS) believe in the possibility that this was an attempt to get the vehicle’s keys and drive off.

No arrests have been made, and the suspects are described as three males.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).