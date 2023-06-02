Break in to home on Linbrook Road

× Expand Openstreetmap Linbrook Rd

A home on Linbrook Road was broken into on Wednesday, May 31, around 3:40 a.m. in the early morning hours.

Two men forced their way in through the front door; a third man acted as a getaway driver and waited outside.

While the residents lay sleeping, the two men stole wallets and car keys.

All three male suspects fled the scene in a light coloured small SUV.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).