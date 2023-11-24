Halton Police report break-in and robbery on Chartwell Road

× Expand Michael Förtsch Unsplash

Not every criminal knows what they’re getting when they break into a home or store. Often it’s a matter of "grab what you can find that’s most expensive."

Last week, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Halton Police reported a break-in at an auto shop on Chartwell Road at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said the ''suspect arrived in a vehicle and used a tool to smash the glass of the front door. The suspect proceeded to the office, where he briefly rummaged through belongings before locating the cash register and stealing it.''

The register was only reported to have a small amount of change in it.

The suspect is described as male, medium build, wearing a face mask.

Shortly after this incident, a nearby office was broken into by way of smashing the glass door. Nothing was reported stolen, and it’s unclear whether these incidents are related.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of these investigations.

There are many other businesses on Chartwell Road who are now sure to be on edge as owners and employees alike take extra precautions to secure their properties. The Halton Police suggest the following safety tips for securing valuables in your property: