Break-in suspect caught on tape at Bronte retirement home

A seniors home in Bronte is on alert after a man broke into a resident's room and stole jewellery. What the robber didn't know was the entire incident was caught on video through a hidden camera in the room.

Halton Police are currently investigating.

Carla Mackley’s mother suffers from dementia and is in her early 90s. She'd been mentioning to Carla that things had been going missing around her place for quite some time.

"I just kind of thought it was how old people say things are going missing, but she [Carla's mom] said 'we’ve compared notes and we know things are missing'," Carla said.

Carla decided to install some Eufy cameras around the room prior to her mother mentioning things going missing.

"It’s how the roles reverse, when you’re little your parents watch you on a monitor and when they’re old you watch them," Carla said.

After Carla’s mom continued to mention things going missing, she decided to go through the security footage, to Carla’s surprise, she came across this video from last Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

The video appears to display a man going through her mother’s room, grabbing a necklace and looking for other valuables. The audio also suggests that a woman was at the front door with Carla’s mother, keeping her occupied by asking questions while the man ransacked the room.

The footage can be seen on YouTube here: Thief - Christmas Grinch robs senior's home!

The suspect broke in around 1:17 p.m., when Carla’s mother would’ve been returning from lunch which is served at around 12:15 p.m.

Carla says that her mother doesn’t remember much about the interaction with the suspect or the woman at the door.

The incident took place at Vistamere Retirement Residence in Bronte, Carla says that she does not blame the residence in any way for the incident, and that they've actually been very good to her mother. Nobody in the home recognizes the man displayed in the video, neither staff nor residents.

The footage is highly beneficial to the police in this case because it’s not often that homeowners are able to capture such clear footage of suspects.

A similar case was seen in Oakville back in late October when a resident captured break-in suspects on their home camera.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case or the suspect are asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.