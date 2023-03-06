St. Peter and Paul Coptic Orthodox Church broken into

× Expand Unsplash Cross

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at around 9 a.m., St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church was broken into.

Two suspects entered a shed, located behind the building. They damaged the door to gain access, and then stole cordless power tools worth $1,400.

The only description of the suspects is that they wore dark clothing.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.