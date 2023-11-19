Back-to-back break-ins at Oakville auto shops on Argus Road

× Expand Halton Police

Late on Nov. 14, two auto shops on Argus Road in Oakville were targeted by a lone adult male suspect.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. a suspect forcibly entered an auto shop by kicking and smashing the front glass door.

Once inside, the intruder rummaged through the office area, leaving behind a trail of chaos. Fortunately, nothing valuable was reported stolen from the premises.

The same suspect then used the same mode of entry at a shop nearby, making off with a small amount of cash from the premises.

Police were quick to respond to the scene, but as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Authorities describe the suspect as a lone adult male with a medium to large build, dressed in dark clothing with a hood.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.