Bronte Creek Provincial Park set to get new neighbours

× Expand Town of Oakville

A new subdivision is coming to the west side of Bronte Road, alongside Bronte Creek and provincial park lands.

Town council has approved 82 single-detached homes and 86 townhouses to be built on a 12-hectare property across from Saw Whet Boulevard.

A heritage home on the property (1326 Bronte Rd.) is set to be relocated to the southeast corner of a condo block located along Bronte Road.

The housing will take up about half of the property. The remainder is a protected wooded area, with plans for a public trail to run through it.

Access to the community will come from a new road directly across from Saw Whet Boulevard, where a full traffic light is planned. The internal road network will be privately owned.

The development will also include a park and a naturalized stormwater management system.

The land is owned by Argo, the same company that developed the former Saw-Whet golf course into the Glen Abbey Encore subdivision across the street.

Additional housing is also planned for two additional parcels of land north of the property.

Halton Region is currently studying a plan to widen Bronte Road to six lanes between Speers Road and Highway 407.