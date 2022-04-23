Bronte Road resurfacing begins this week

Halton Region

Halton Region has posted a notice of night work, saying a section of Bronte Road is scheduled to be resurfacing beginning Monday, April 25, 2022.

The affected section set for resurfacing on Bronte Road extends from Dundas Street West at the north end to Upper Middle Road at the south.

In October 2021, Halton Region says they "began work to prepare for the resurfacing" of Bronte Road (Regional Road 25) from Upper Middle Road West (Regional Road 38) to Dundas Street West (Regional Road 5), Ward 1 and 4, in the Town of Oakville.

Nearby residents were sent a notice explaining, "You are receiving this notice due to scheduled night work in your area to facilitate paving works, and to reduce the traffic impacts of these activities on commuters, residents and businesses during day time."

Night work is scheduled to occur Monday to Saturday: between Monday, April 25, 2022 from 7 p.m. to Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays when travelling through the area. Emergency vehicle access and local access will be maintained at all times.

The Region says they "will make every effort to complete the construction work as quickly as possible to minimize the impact of the night work."

Halton says that questions can be directed to contact Natasha Pessotto, Construction Ambassador, by emailing [email protected] or calling 311. You can also visit the Road Resurfacing webpage on halton.ca to find more information about the project.

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

More information about this project is available at this online notice here.