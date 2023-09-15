Budds' BMW broken into

× Expand Openstreetmap Budds' BMW

Budds BMW, at 2454 South Service Road West, was broken into sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7.

The door was pried open to gain access. Two BMW motorcycles were stolen.

The exact value of the motorcycles has not been revealed but they exceed at least $5,000.

There are no descriptions of the suspects. A full list of stolen items has also not been provided.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).