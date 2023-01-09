Man returns home to find bullethole through front door

× Expand OpenStreetMap Apartment building on 20 Shepherd Road

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, at about 2:45 p.m., a resident returned to their apartment on 20 Shepherd Road only to find a bullet hole through their front door.

After arriving on scene, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers noticed a similar bullet hole through the front door of a neighbouring unit.

HRPS officers obtained a search warrant for that unit on the suspicion that the bullet was probably fired from inside.

A male tenant was arrested.

The search didn’t yield a firearm, however, so HRPS released the tenant from custody; there wasn’t enough evidence to lay a charge.

No one was injured.

This investigation hasn’t come to a conclusion yet and remains open.

HRPS is encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call them at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.